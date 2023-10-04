Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.33. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 32,511 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 27,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Houghton bought 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

