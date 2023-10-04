LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 49,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

