Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.74

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGIC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,039,000 after buying an additional 1,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

