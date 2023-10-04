Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 99.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 594,097 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 767,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

