Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $9,084.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,385.66 or 1.00088147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000389 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,749.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.