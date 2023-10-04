MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

