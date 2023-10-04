MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,287 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.55 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.44 and a 200 day moving average of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

