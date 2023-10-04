MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

