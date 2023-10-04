MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

