MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after buying an additional 537,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total value of $27,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total transaction of $27,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,568 shares of company stock worth $5,222,528. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average of $213.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.