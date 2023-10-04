MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.93 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.52.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

