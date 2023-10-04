MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 65,965 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,965 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Masco by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $74,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,648,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

