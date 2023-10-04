MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

