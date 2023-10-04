MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.