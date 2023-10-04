Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 9.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $39,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,840,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,710,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,286,000 after acquiring an additional 250,714 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 692,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

