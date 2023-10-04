MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 3.4%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 103,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketWise

MarketWise Trading Up 0.5 %

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $48,495.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,318,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,515.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and sold 391,253 shares worth $585,351. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 1.5% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 211.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.