Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 207,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $194.06. 462,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.25 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

