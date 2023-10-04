Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,850 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $227,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 85,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,191. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.13 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

