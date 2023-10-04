Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %
MNP opened at GBX 312.98 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £230.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.56 and a beta of 0.67. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 327.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio
