Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

MNP opened at GBX 312.98 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £230.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.56 and a beta of 0.67. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 327.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

