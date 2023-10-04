Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,618,561.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $107,779,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

