McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated traded as low as $66.08 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 1007103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

