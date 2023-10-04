Mears Group plc (LON:MER) to Issue GBX 3.70 Dividend

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mears Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £287.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,061.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.50 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295 ($3.57).

Get Mears Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mears Group

In related news, insider Jim Clarke acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($100,084.61). 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mears Group

About Mears Group

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.