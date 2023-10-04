Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $181.25. 65,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

