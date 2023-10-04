Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLCO. VNET Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.13 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

