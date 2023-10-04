Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $136.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.