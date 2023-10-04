Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 4.0 %

MLAB traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $518.52 million, a P/E ratio of 293.61 and a beta of 0.79. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $206.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $779,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

