Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Methanex by 1,107.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

