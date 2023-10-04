MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $12.72 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $57.77 million and $904,966.52 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $12.72 or 0.00046497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,385.66 or 1.00088147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.85749073 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $908,234.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

