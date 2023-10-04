Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 560 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

