Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

