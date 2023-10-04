MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Down to $458.03

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $458.03, but opened at $442.68. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $420.70, with a volume of 18,435 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 10.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

