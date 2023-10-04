Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 943 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

