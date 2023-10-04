Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 3,025 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Greif by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greif by 11.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Greif by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Greif during the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Greif by 83.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

