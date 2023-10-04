Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of OVV opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

