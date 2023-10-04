Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $312,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE JHG opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.