Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

