Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 581 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

