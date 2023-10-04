Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $240,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,355,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,228,000 after acquiring an additional 131,016 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hess by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 456,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 45.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.18.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

