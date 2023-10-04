Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.