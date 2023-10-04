Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.77.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

