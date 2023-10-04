Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 414 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

