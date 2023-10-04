Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Winmark Trading Up 1.0 %

WINA stock opened at $379.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $216.60 and a twelve month high of $388.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.07.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

