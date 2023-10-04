Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.63. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

