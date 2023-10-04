MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of MRC Global worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 106,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 42,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares in the last quarter.

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.16. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

