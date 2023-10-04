MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,103. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

