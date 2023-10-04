MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CAH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,690. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.