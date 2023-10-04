MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $179,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. 144,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

