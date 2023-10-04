MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $533,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 333,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,035,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,174,000 after acquiring an additional 678,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

