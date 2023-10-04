MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 639,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

