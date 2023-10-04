MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 344 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,330. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

